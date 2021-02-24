Vaccines to arrive in six shipments in Sarawak as part of first phase of statewide vaccination programme

A DHL transport van is loaded up with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine upon its arrival at Kuching International Airport today. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 24 — Sarawak will receive six shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine consisting of 87,750 doses over a one month period, said State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said the first shipment, which arrived in the state today, contained 23,400 doses that will be administered to more than 90,000 frontliners.

“The first phase of our vaccination programme will start this Friday until March 31 and we will try to cover 97,161 frontliners,” he told a press conference after witnessing the arrival of the first batch of vaccines at the Raya Air Warehouse at the cargo area of Kuching International Airport this evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion were present during the arrival of the vaccine.

Dr Chin said a second shipment of the vaccine containing 31,590 doses is expected to arrive on March 2 followed by the third and fourth shipments of 4,680 doses each on March 10 and 17 respectively.

The last two shipments will arrive on March 24 (14,040 doses) and March 31 (9,360 doses). — Borneo Post Online