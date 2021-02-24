PTPTN targets RM1.8b in National Education Savings Scheme deposits this year, says chairman

PTPTN chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the projection was based on the SSPN collection performance for three consecutive years since 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is targeting to receive RM1.8 billion deposits this year through its National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN).

PTPTN chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the projection was based on the SSPN collection performance for three consecutive years since 2018.

“The performance is driven by various proactive measures in the operation, investments, marketing and strategic communications aspects which have been lined up and will be implemented throughout 2021.

“SSPN is not just regular savings. In fact, we offer various benefits including tax relief of up to RM8,000 a year, competitive dividend, takaful protection and death benefits which will help the children pursue their education should anything happens to their parents.”

He said this when launching the SSPN-i Loyalty Rewards 2021 programme which was streamed live on PTPTN’s Facebook page today, with PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid also present.

Wan Saiful said the SSPN-i Loyalty Rewards programme was an appreciation for the depositors who have made long-term savings in the education fund.

He explained that a one per cent reward would be given to each account holder with a minimum accumulative savings of RM500 during the promotional period from February 24 until April 30, 2021, adding that eligible depositors were those who opened the SSPN-i account before 2018.

Meanwhile, Wan Saiful also expressed his thanks to the Higher Education Ministry and the Finance Ministry for the approval of a four per cent dividend for SSPN contributors for 2020.

Although the country was facing a challenging economic environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said PTPTN was able to record the highest savings amount of RM1.99 billion last year.

“Depositors can check their dividend on their SSPN statements or via the official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my starting February 26 (Friday),” he said. — Bernama