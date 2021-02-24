Police record Aziz Bari’s statement over remarks on Emergency, Agong

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Abdul Aziz (pic) , who is also the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman, spent over one hour giving his statements to the police at the Lahat Police Station here. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 24 — Police have recorded statements from the Perak DAP vice-chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari over his remarks on the Emergency Proclamation and Yang di-Pertuan Agong during a Facebook live session last month.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Abdul Aziz, who is also the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman, spent over one hour giving his statements to the police at the Lahat Police Station here.

“Dr Abdul Aziz’s statements were recorded from 11.45 am to 1 pm today to facilitate police investigation,” he told Bernama, when contacted, today.

He said the investigation was being carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

It is learned that the probe was launched after a police report was lodged against the Perak opposition leader over his remarks on the Emergency Proclamation and Yang di-Pertuan Agong during a Facebook live session. — Bernama