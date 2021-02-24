MACC fails to stay decision on forfeiture of RM100,000 allegedly linked to 1MDB from Kasitah Gaddam

The money was confiscated by the MACC from Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam (left) after it was allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The prosecution, namely the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), today failed in its bid to stay the execution of the High Court decision in dismissing its application to forfeit RM100,000 from Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam.

The money was confiscated by the MACC after it was allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

This follows the decision of Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh who dismissed the prosecution’s stay application against the High Court decision.

In today’s proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaide from MACC appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Sasila Basri represented the former minister of Land and Cooperative Development.

On July 24 last year, Ahmad Shahrir rejected the prosecution’s application to forfeit RM100,000 from Kasitah.

In his judgment, Ahmad Shahrir said the court found that the prosecution had failed to prove that the money seized from Kasitah’s CIMB Berhad Bank account was proceeds from unlawful activities.

In June 2019, former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said a civil forfeiture application had been filed against 41 respondents to recover funds amounting to about RM270 million allegedly linked to 1MDB. — Bernama