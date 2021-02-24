Lorry driver to hang for trafficking RM22m worth of drugs in Terengganu

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed meted out the sentence against Mohammad Ishak Ramli, 37, after the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt on the charge. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 24 — The High Court here today sentenced a lorry driver to death by hanging after he was found guilty of distributing methamphetamine worth RM22 million four years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed meted out the sentence against Mohammad Ishak Ramli, 37, after the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt on the charge.

However, another accused, Nur Muhammad Izzudin Nordin, 29, the co-driver was released and freed of the same charge.

Mohammad Ishak and Nur Muhammad, each was charged with distributing methamphetamine weighing 203.9467 kilogrammes in the cargo space of a Volvo trailer which was parked by a house in Bukit Payong, Marang, at 11 pm, September 25 2017.

During the judgment, Abdul Wahab said Mohammad Ishak’s defence was merely a denial and the judge agreed with the prosecution who argued that the accused cannot ‘turn a blind eye’ as the drugs were in an unzipped and unlocked luggage.

He added that the accused also did not make an effort to ensure that the goods he was transporting were really Siamese rice and failed to prove that he was an innocent carrier because he could have inspected them, noting that there were 11 other gunnysacks, all containing drugs.

Both of the accused were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty.

Deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Fadhli Mahmud and Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah prosecuted the case while Mohammad Ishak was represented by lawyer Datuk Sukri Mohamed and Nur Muhammad by Mazlan Md Zain. — Bernama