Agong says Parliament can reconvene during Emergency, subject to yet-to-be-announced date

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong today decreed that Parliament can reconvene even during the Emergency period. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong today decreed that Parliament can reconvene even during the Emergency period, adding that His Majesty would be announcing a suitable date soon, upon the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The statement was released by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin this afternoon.

“Therefore, assumptions by some parties that the Emergency Proclamation prevents Parliament from convening is inaccurate,” the statement read.

