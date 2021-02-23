Youth and Sports Ministry says satisfied with SOP compliance at sport facilities in Selangor

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal believed the National Security Council would give more flexibility to the industry if it continues to show a high level of compliance. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 23 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is satisfied with the level of compliance to the standard operation procedure (SOP) as shown by the sports and recreational industry players in Selangor.

Its Deputy Minister, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal believed the National Security Council (MSN) would give more flexibility to the industry if it continues to show a high level of compliance.

‘‘Today, I visited Selangor FC Team Training Field, gymnasium and Kota Permai Golf Club in Kota Kemuning.

‘‘On the overall, I am satisfied with their levels of compliance with the SOP,’’ he told a media conference after visiting the venues here, today.

He was also queried on the request of sports associations that the players and officials who would be involved in the Malaysian League from March 5, and athletes who would be participating in international sports championships, be given the Covid-19 vaccine shots under the first phase.

He said the ministry would consider discussing with the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) on the matter.

‘‘Currently, compliance of the SOP is adequate to avoid being infected by Covid-19 for the athletes who does not receive the vaccine jab under the first phase.

‘‘Nevertheless, we will raise the matter. Maybe, for vaccine arriving under the second phase,’’ he added. — Bernama