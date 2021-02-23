Sabah reports first CNY reunion cluster today, in Sandakan

The Mawar cluster brings the total new Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 94. One death was also recorded. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 23 — Sabah has recorded its first cluster from a Chinese New Year gathering, resulting in 15 new Covid 19 cases.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the Mawar cluster from Sandakan was from a reunion family dinner on February 12 at a private residence.

“The index case was detected from a screening at a private clinic on February 22, due to some symptoms.

“We then screened her close contacts, who were all related to one another, and 14 of them tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number in this new cluster to 15,” he said.

The Mawar cluster brings the total new Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 94. One death was also recorded.

Sabah, which is now under the conditional movement control order, has now eased up on many operating restrictions for businesses. Among them petrol stations, public transportation, and restaurants are now allowed to open till 12 midnight.

Restaurants are also allowed to stay open till midnight, and need not stick to a 50 per cent operating capacity, but rather just ensure enough social distance was given.

Lotteries and slot machines are now allowed to operate.

Public parks and non-contact physical sports have now reopened, along with water sports like scuba diving and snorkelling, but not picnics.

Spas and reflexologies, which reopened officially today, are also allowed to provide facials while barbers and hairdressers could offer more than just a dry haircut.

However, Masidi said that inter-district travel is still not allowed, barring emergencies and those related to work.

The only people allowed to enter the state are Sabahans, individuals whose spouses are Sabahan, Malaysian citizens holding valid long-term passes issued by the Sabah Immigration Department, and non-Malaysians conducting essential services.

The only people allowed to travel are those conducting essential services, emergency cases, and medical needs, with permission from the police.