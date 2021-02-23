Police nab couple for stealing baby formula, cosmetics from pharmacies and supermarkets in Klang

North Klang district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said their activities came to light after a closed-circuit television camera of a pharmacy recorded them putting away stolen items in their sling bags. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KLANG, Feb 23 — Police have nabbed a married couple suspected of being involved in stealing expensive items at pharmacies, convenient outlets and supermarkets in North Klang district, on Friday.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said their activities came to light after a closed-circuit television camera of a pharmacy recorded them putting away stolen items in their sling bags.

She said they picked pharmacies, convenient stores and supermarkets without scanner at the exit to avoid being detected.

“They were detained at their rented house in North Klang district at 10pm. Subsequently, we also arrest two local men, who bought stolen goods from the couple, at a sundry shop in South Klang district owned by one of them, yesterday at 5.30pm.

“The couple targeted expensive items such as branded baby formula, cosmetics and personal care products.

“The items were then sold to the two men who were the owner and worker of the sundry outlet.

“All of them, aged 20 to their 40s, were screened negative for drugs and have no criminal records,” she told a media conference at the North Klang district police headquarters, today.

Nurulhuda said the shopkeeper would buy the items stolen by the couple and sell them at his shop and online at below market price.

She said the suspects had been carrying out the activities since last year while the retail shop owner also bought stolen goods from other individuals in South Klang district and Shah Alam.

“We have solved 10 cases of thefts at several pharmacies, convenient stores and supermarkets with losses amounting to RM50,000 in the district.

“The suspects were remanded until tomorrow and the cases were investigated under Section 380 and 411 of the Penal Code,” she added. — Bernama