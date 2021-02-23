Malaysia court allows temporary stay of deportation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals

An immigration truck carrying Myanmar migrants to be deported from Malaysia is seen in Lumut February 23, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A Malaysian court has allowed a temporary stay of deportation of 1,200 Myanmar detainees who were scheduled to be sent back on Tuesday, according to a lawyer for rights groups that petitioned to stop the deportation.

The stay was granted until 10am Wednesday morning, when the court will hear the groups' application for judicial review to suspend the deportation, said New Sin Yew, a lawyer for Amnesty International and Asylum Access.

The 1,200 detainees — which include asylum seekers and children — were scheduled to leave on Tuesday afternoon in three navy ships sent by Myanmar's military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, sparking weeks of protests from pro-democracy activists. — Reuters



