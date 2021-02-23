Cops bust 'Mimi Vape' gang, believed to be behind series of shop and house break-ins in Langkawi

Langkawi district police chief, ACP Shariman Ashari said the group, which has 25 to 39 members, had been active since June last year — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LANGKAWI, Feb 23 — Langkawi police have managed to take down a criminal group known as the Mimi Vape gang that was believed to be behind shop and house break-ins after arresting five members in two separate raids on the island.

Langkawi district police chief, ACP Shariman Ashari said the group, which has 25 to 39 members, had been active since June last year (2020).

He said the group was believed to be responsible for the recent break-in at a convenience store involving losses of almost RM5,000 on Feb 10.

“The group’s modus operandi is to commit crimes during the early morning and they would avoid detection by close circuit cameras (CCTV) by shutting down the power supply at the front of the shop.

“Based on intelligence gathered, the Langkawi district police Criminal Investigation Division team conducted Op Pintu and detained two men, aged 32 and 39, at a house in Kampung Buluh Penyumpit at 7am, February 17,” he said during a media conference today.

Shariman said investigations into the two suspects led to the arrest of three more group members, aged 25 to 35, including the head of the gang who worked repairing phones and vape equipment at a house in Kampung Buluh Penyumpit, 1.30 pm yesterday (February 22).

“During the raid, police also seized 11 grams of syabu as well as some stolen items believed to be from previous break-ins that happened around Langkawi since June last year,” he said.

He added that urine tests on all five suspects, who all possess previous criminal records, were positive for methamphetamine. — Bernama