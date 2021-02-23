Body of elderly man, believed to be a murdered, discovered near school in Alor Setar

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the man had severe wounds around his neck. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Feb 23 — The body of an elderly man, believed to have been murdered, was found by members of the public near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Suka Menanti, here today.

The man had severe wounds around his neck, Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said.

The police had received information regarding a fight involving two men near Lebuhraya Sultan Abdul Halim, around 4.30pm.

“Following that, the police received further information from a member of the public who had found a body near a school at 6.30pm. Investigations revealed that the victim, 73, was one of the men involved in the fight that occurred earlier.

“The victim, was a person with disabilities, was found with severe wounds to his neck and was believed to have been killed before being dumped in the area,” he said when met at the crime scene here today.

He said the suspect, who is in his 30s, was believed to be suffering from mental issues and had been detained after he was involved in an accident in the vicinity of Taman Wira Mergong, here after committing the crime.

“After the fight happened, the suspect brought the victim into his Proton Saga. We are still investigating whether the victim knew the suspect and whether it was a kidnapping case or not.

“The weapon used was a parang that was found in the suspect’s car and the motive of the incident is still being investigated. The suspect is now being held at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for treatment and we are getting a remand order on him to facilitate investigations,” he said.

Ahmad Shukri said the suspect possessed two previous criminal records and that the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama