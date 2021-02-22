Singapore probing Malaysian truck driver who visited Resorts World Sentosa Casino

The ministry noted that Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not to stay overnight. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MoH) said it is investigating a Malaysian truck driver who was denied entry into the republic on Feb 18 after testing positive for Covid-19 on an antigen rapid test (ART) at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The ministry said the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of the freelance deliveryman came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day.

The MoH said his previous trip to Singapore was on Feb 8, when he tested negative for Covid-19 for his ART at the Checkpoint.

“Our investigations found that he had visited Resorts World Sentosa Casino on Feb 9 before departing for Malaysia on the same day,” it said in a statement yesterday.

While he was not included in the case count as he had not been allowed entry into Singapore after his positive ART test, the ministry said it will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure, including placing all identified close contacts on quarantine.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing measures, said the ministry.

As at noon yesterday, Singapore reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, thus bringing the total infection tally to 59,869. — Bernama