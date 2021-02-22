Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2,192 today but six more dead

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Health Ministry reported 2,192 new Covid-19 cases in the country over the past day, along with another six deaths.

Today’s new cases were markedly lower than the 3,297 registered yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor’s 910 made it the state with most new cases, ahead of Kuala Lumpur (303) and Sarawak (221).

“Of all 2,192 new Covid-19 cases today, only three were imported into the country,” he said in a statement.

He reported another six deaths related to Covid-19, raising the country’s death toll to 1,062.

