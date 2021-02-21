Ismail Sabri: EMCO for Central Medicare in Hilir Perak from Feb 22

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — An enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced on the premises of Central Medicare’s manufacturing site in Hilir Perak following a spike in Covid-19 cases, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The senior minister said the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected some 185 positive cases on the premises after conducting 1,966 tests last Friday, a positivity rate of about 9.4 per cent.

“After a risk assessment exercise was conducted by several agencies under the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, the government agreed to enforce the enhanced MCO on the dormitory, factory and construction site of Central Medicare in Hilir Perak, Perak, beginning February 22 until March 7, 2021,” Ismail said in a statement.

He added the EMCO was enforced to allow MOH to conduct a targeted screening exercise on more than 2,808 workers, comprising both Malaysians and non-locals who live within the locality, and to avoid the infection spilling over into the community.

Perak were among 10 other states which recently reverted to the more lenient conditional MCO, in that it allows more economic and social sectors to operate, after being under the MCO for just over a month.

On the same day, the government announced the extension to the MCO in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and Penang until March 4.