Muhyiddin assures government will balance survival and economic needs at virtual Malaysia CNY Open House 2021

Prime Minister Datuk Muhyiddin Yassin prepares to toss the ‘yee sang’ at the virtual Chinese New Year Open House in Kuala Lumpur, February 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has given his assurance that the government will continue to intensify efforts to find the balance between the survival and economic aspects of the country which has yet to be declared free from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the government was concerned and always listened to the views and complaints from those affected since the pandemic hit the country more than one year ago.

“Hence, the government has introduced various policies and initiatives, including the economic stimulus packages and most recently, the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection (PERMAI) assistance package to protect the welfare of the people and support business continuity,” he said when addressing the virtual Malaysia Chinese New Year Open House 2021 today.

The Prime Minister said the Chinese community in Malaysia had contributed significantly to the country’s economic development.

He said the economic chain encompasses the country’s tourism, arts and culture industries which has made Malaysia an attractive tourist destination among foreign tourists.

“Let us continue to conserve and preserve the rich arts and cultural heritage of the various races that have become the assets that we are proud to share,” he said.

He said that the spirit of the zodiac sign of the Year of the Ox for the Chinese New Year 2021 celebration should also be used as an inspiration in overcoming the challenges that are plaguing the country at this time without feeling hopeless.

“The government will continue to intensify efforts to balance between the survival and economic aspects of the country.

“At the same time, we cannot give up like an ox that is always energetic and ready to plough and dedicates itself to the land,” he said.

The virtual Chinese New Year Open House, which was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, was also attended by its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. — Bernama