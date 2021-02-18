Trade group welcomes decision to allow more than two diners per table at eateries

Restaurants nationwide will once again be allowed to seat more than two people per table during dine-in meals starting tomorrow. File picture shows police officers checking the logbook entries during an operation at a restaurant in Jalan Raja Uda, Kuala Lumpur, February 17, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Industries Unite, a coalition of 56 trade groups, expressed its gratitude that restaurants nationwide will once again be allowed to seat more than two people per table during dine-in meals starting tomorrow.

Industries Unite co-founders Datuk Irwin Cheong and Datuk David Gurupatham in a statement today said the move was proof that the government is open to listening to and engaging with business owners, adding that they welcomed more discourse in the future.

“We thank the respective ministers and ministries who have engaged with us purposefully, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), and Ministry of Federal Territories, for their continued efforts,” they said.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the lifting of the two-seat per table restriction, which was implemented on February 10, as the government cuts back on constraints under the movement control order (MCO) — which is in place in all states and the Federal Territories, except Sarawak.

The government had before this banned all dining in at restaurants on January 13 when the MCO was initially implemented.

The MCO is a response to the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to affect the country, with a record 25 deaths due to the disease recorded today, alongside 2,712 new cases in the last 24 hours.