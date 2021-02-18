‘Teacher in the Sabah jungle’ struggles with online lessons

Helly, seen with her husband Joinin, shares how she struggles with PdP and tries her best to ensure no one is left behind. — Borneo Post pix

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — The online teaching and learning (PdP) method has posed a major challenge for poor families and those living in rural areas.

PDP is currently used to replace classroom teaching during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to protect children and teachers from Covid-19.

In Sabah, limited Internet coverage is the biggest obstacle not only for those in the interior, but also sub-urban areas.

It is even worse for poor families with many children and limited electronic devices. Some of the schoolchildren of Sungai Magandai with their schoolwork.

Although most parents in rural areas are equipped with mobile phones, their devices are mostly basic ones, and some school work that need to be printed out would end up incomplete because they don’t have a printer.

Some families with printer machines will have another problem to re-fill their ink due to the limited movement.

With all these problems troubling teachers, parents and students, credit must be given to those who keep finding ways to ensure the best education for the future generation of this country.

Helly Jodir, a teacher in SK Sungai Magandai Kota Marudu shares how a ‘teacher in the jungle’ struggles with PdP and tries their best to ensure no one is left behind. A student uses a walkie-talkie to practice multiplication tables.

Although most of her students are doing their schoolworks manually, Helly, who is teaching Bahasa Melayu and Mathematics found another interesting way to ensure her students keep learning despite not going to school.

“When the government announced MCO last year, we prepared students’ working papers and sent them to their homes in the jungle on a weekly basis. But this second MCO was difficult for both teachers and parents due to the rainy season and muddy roads.

“With some budget we have, we managed to prepare walkie talkie for students staying in the jungle.

“SK Sungai Magandai has about 100 students, and I have about 20. Some of my students are staying near the school, so they can always collect their papers anytime. If the Internet connection permits, they will send their voice notes reading multiplication tables.

“Multiplication is important to train memory, and they must practice it on a daily basis. I don’t want my students to be left behind,” she said when contacted by the writer. The muddy road to Sungai Magandai is a hindrance in sending working papers to her students.

During normal days, these students would stay in the school’s hostel.

However, schools and hostels are closed during MCO.

Helly, who was posted in the school since 2007 said she was attracted to the school because of nature, and was commited to teach the indigenous children in the interior.

“I used to be the only woman teaching in the school, until 2018 when another joined me. The villagers look after us, help us in many ways and I felt they treat me like family.

“I can see myself and my husband Joinin Jabil who is also teaching here in this school for many more years.

We hope to see more students to change their living status through education,” she said.

Despite the hardship faced by families in the area, Helly said she is looking at a positive future for the people there as many of students from the school are pursuing their studies at a higher level.

“I just want to see my students become successsful ,” she said.

SK Sungai Magandai located in Kampung Sungai Magandai, lies deep in the interior, some 40 km from Kota Marudu town.

The village is accessible by vehicles, but only skilled motorists can pass the muddy roads during rainy seasons. — Borneo Post