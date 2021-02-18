Rosmah arrives in court to learn if she must answer corruption charges in RM1.25b solar project case (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur February 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has arrived for her court date today on the decision of whether she must enter her defence in a corruption trial involving a RM1.25 billion project to supply electricity to schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah arrived at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur at 9.15am, alighting from a black car and wearing a beige baju kurung and platform slippers.

Her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who also faces his graft trial involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) later today, was seen entering the court about eight minutes later in a blue suit.

MORE TO COME