No need to be picky about which Covid-19 vaccine to take, Health Ministry official tells Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Malaysians should not be selective about which Covid-19 vaccine they will be given as all are safe, Dr Kalaiarasu M. Peariasamy from the Health Ministry advised today.

The director of the Clinical Research Institute, established under the ministry, gave an assurance that all the vaccines procured by the government have more than 50 per cent efficacy, which is acceptable within the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) minimum requirement.

“For example, one vaccine has a 62 per cent efficacy. That does not mean it is bad, it means it offers a reduction of the disease severity or the symptoms in that trial.

“But when you roll the vaccine out in the public, then it becomes effective in containing the disease. This is the preventive part where you vaccinate people — and as more people receive the vaccine, the less likely they are to get the disease,” he told reporters in a video conference answering questions about the national Covid-19 immunisation programme that will kick off next week.

