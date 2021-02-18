In Putrajaya, company chairman remanded three days for alleged corruption to secure RM110m project from ministry

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order against the 67-year-old man following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, 18 Feb — A chairman of a construction company is in remand for three days from today for alleged corruption to secure a project worth RM110 million from a ministry in 2012.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order against the 67-year-old man following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner of Operations Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

He did not rule out the possibility of more individuals to be arrested to assist in the investigation.

In another case, a 60-year-old male citizen of Hong Kong with Singapore permanent resident (PR) status and a 37-year-old Malaysian woman are in remand for five days from today for allegedly accepting bribes from contractors involved in the renovation of outlets belonging to a popular restaurant chain in Malaysia.

The man is a company chief executive officer (CEO), while the woman is a director of another company.

According to a MACC source, the CEO was alleged to have demanded commission of 15 per cent from the contractors concerned for the renovation work, involving six restaurants in several states and the payment made into the account of the woman’s company. — Bernama