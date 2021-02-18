High Court to decide if Rosmah must answer charges in RM1.2b solar project corruption case today

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur February 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The High Court here today will decide whether Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has to answer to charges to corruption relating to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, or to acquit her.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan is expected to deliver his judgment at 9 am on Rosmah, 69, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Rosmah is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017.

The charges framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, provide for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The prosecution is led by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram while lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh is leading the defence team.

Thirty reporters, one from each selected media organisation including foreign press, were given passes to follow the proceedings via a video link in a room.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Covid-19 pandemic issued by the Registry Office of The Federal Court, media coverage in an open court proceedings is not allowed, except for cases involving public interest, where the court may consider providing room for live broadcast or providing media coverage facilities through zoom application. — Bernama