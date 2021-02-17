PM launches education TV channel, DidikTV KPM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched a special terrestrial Education TV channel, DidikTV Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (DidikTV KPM).

DidikTV KPM, which kick-starts today, can be viewed through channel 107 on MYTV, 147 on ASTRO and ntv7 on TV UNIFI, from 7am to midnight daily.

The setting up of the special channel was an effort by the ministry to increase access to quality education for students nationwide.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said DidikTV KPM would broadcast programmes based on the ministry’s curriculum and co-curriculum, as well as news on the world of education from pre-school to Form 6, edutainment programmes and student-generated content.

In addition, lifelong learning content that focuses on good values and student character development will also be broadcast, he said.

“I am confident that DidikTV KPM will be able to assist in the implementation of PdPR (home-based teaching and learning), especially for students who do not have access to online education. Parents can also take the time to watch DidikTV KPM with their children,” he said. — Bernama