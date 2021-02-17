EMCO for Felda Triang 3 in Pahang from tomorrow till March 3

File picture shows Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Felda Triang 3 in Bera, Pahang is the latest place to be under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting February 18 until March 3.

In a statement today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision by he National Security Council was made after the Health Ministry detected nine Covid-19 cases there yesterday, which later spread to 79 close contacts within the locality.

Ismail added that the order will cover Perumahan Kelapa Sawit and Taman Lamanda Permai in Felda Triang 3. A total of 1,356 residents will be affected.

Targeted Covid-19 screening will be undertaken during the EMCO to prevent further infections.