Court proceedings against Terengganu Exco member postponed

KUALA TERENGGANU Feb 17 — Court proceedings at the Magistrate’s Court against Terengganu state executive council member Dr Alias Razak for an offence under the Companies Act 2016 was postponed today as he had to attend the weekly state executive council meeting.

Counsel Saifuddin Othman representing the Bukit Tunggal assemblyman, who is also State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman, informed this to Magistrate Norina Maludin.

Following this, Norina set March 29 for re-mention.

Dr Alias, a director of Kelana Jaya Medical Centre will be charged under Section 68 (1) of the Companies Act 2016 for failing to submit the company’s annual financial statement in 2018.

Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) prosecuting officer Adam Mamat appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama

