MCO: Sultan Nazrin consents to number of mass prayer congregants to follow mosque capacity

IPOH, Feb 16 — Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak has consented to all mosques and surau in the state to allow the number of congregants to attend congregational prayers according to the capacity of their main prayer hall, subject to the physical distancing rule, starting with the Maghrib prayers this Thursday.

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said the Sultan also consented to allow all surau in police and military camps, office buildings, institutions, universities, polytechnics, colleges, schools, companies and factories to hold Friday prayers to enable as many Muslims as possible to perform it.

He said Sultan Nazrin gave the consent upon the advice of the State Fatwa Council and after finding that mosque committees’ capability to comply with standard operating procedures was satisfactory.

Mohd Annuar, however, said only Malaysian citizens aged 12 and above are allowed to attend the congregational prayers.

A religious lecture of not more than 30 minutes between the Maghrib and Isyak prayers, before Friday prayers and after the Subuh prayers are also allowed at all mosques and surau, he said in a statement here today.

Individuals in the high-risk group, especially those suffering from certain illness and under medical treatment, are advised not to attend any activity at the mosque so as to avoid complications.

“Also disallowed are other ceremonies or events to be held inside or around the compound of the mosque and surau.

“All activities, including congregational prayers in mosques and surau, in areas placed under the Enhanced movement control order are not allowed,” he said.

On February 9, Sultan Nazrin consented to the increase in the number of congregants allowed to perform congregational prayers in all mosque and surau in the state to a maximum of 120 from 40 previously. — Bernama