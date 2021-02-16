Putrajaya assures public that Covid-19 vaccine side effects merely mild, temporary

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will receive the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine this Sunday or five days earlier than previously scheduled. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has assured the public today that the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine would only be mild and temporary, ahead of a nationwide rollout that starts on February 21.

In a handbook aimed to explain the programme, the government said that the side effects may include pain or swelling at the injection site, lethargy, headaches, shivering, joint pains, fever, nausea, a feeling of unwellness and swelling of lymph nodes.

“Monitoring of other side effects will be conducted through the MySejahtera application, where people can report and share their health updates after receiving the vaccine.

“Individuals can also report their side effects to medical personnel through channels that are provided,” the handbook said.

The programme was officially launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today, which encompasses four main components — vaccine supply, vaccination phase target group, location and method of implementation, and the workforce involved in the implementation of the immunisation programme.

Along with the announcement, the government also released a handbook to answer and questions and put to ease any unsureness felt by Malaysian — especially on the side effects of the vaccine.

The handbook added that serious investigations into the after effects of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine will be conducted carefully, with a special committee of experts set up to assess cases and issues relating to the vaccine.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will receive the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine this Sunday or five days earlier than previously scheduled.

At the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan today, he also said the rollout of Malaysia’s vaccination programme will start on February 26.