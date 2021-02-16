Older doesn’t always mean wiser, says Bersih 2.0, as it calls for ‘Undi18’ Bill’s immediate gazettement

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 — which allows Malaysians aged 18 and above to register as voters — was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last July with 211 out of 222 voting in support of the Bill. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) today urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to immediately gazette the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 and reminded politicians to respect the voice of the youth in line with the changes brought by the Bill.

Bersih 2.0 was responding to comments made by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim that disputed the readiness of 18-year-olds to vote, saying that teenagers are not yet mature or educated enough to do so.

“Bersih 2.0 would like to remind that maturity in voting and political awareness should not be limited to those who are 21 and above because age alone does not determine a person’s maturity level.

“Those who are older and said to be ‘wiser’ also do not necessarily have more understanding of our political system and the role of state institutions,” said the Bersih 2.0 steering committee in a statement.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 — which allows Malaysians aged 18 and above to register as voters — was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last July with 211 out of 222 voting in support of the Bill.

The previous age limit was 21.

Bersih 2.0 said the idea of civil and political education to expose youth to democratic and electoral issues was favourable, but warned that it should not be used as an excuse to stop the involvement of youth as voters in elections.

“Delaying the process of gazetting the Undi18 Bill is denying the will of the Dewan Rakyat.

“Flip-flop statements by politicians, such as Wan Fayhsal and Rais Yatim, who hold key positions in the government only goes to show that the PN government does not take the decision of the Dewan Rakyat seriously,” it said.

Malaysia has been under a State of Emergency since January 13 — called in response to the Covid-19 pandemic — resulting in the suspension of parliamentary sittings and national elections until further notice.

Prior to the Emergency, however, sources from political parties told Malay Mail that they were anticipating a general election as early as the first half of this year.

According to The Star, Malaysia’s voter base is expected to increase from about 15 million voters in the 14th general election (GE14) to around 21 million in the GE15. Of this, about 3.8 million will supposedly be youth aged from 18 to 21.