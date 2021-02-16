FMM calls on members to fully support National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme

FMM has called on its members to give their full support and cooperation to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to ensure its effectiveness. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has called on its members to give their full support and cooperation to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to ensure its effectiveness.

President Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the industry is looking forward to the effective and expeditious roll-out of the programme in order to speed-up full economic recovery.

He said FMM also applauded the government for including non-Malaysians in the national vaccination programme to effectively break the Covid-19 chain.

“Non-Malaysians also play an equally important role in supporting our economic activities and growth. Hence, we commend the decision of the government to include them in the free national vaccination programme,” he said in a statement today.

He said FMM also took note that the government would take steps to tackle the big Covid threat and risk posed by undocumented foreign workers in the country which if not addressed, would impact the effectiveness of the immunisation programme.

“The industry will continue to play its part in this fight against Covid-19 and each and every one of us have the collective responsibility to support the government’s continued efforts in fighting the pandemic towards ensuring the wellbeing of the rakyat and rejuvenating the nation’s economy,” he added. — Bernama