Annuar Musa says 'relieved' to tell cops what happened in viral photo showing him at table with several diners during MCO

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he was 'relieved' to be able to explain the circumstances of the photo. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he has given his statement to the police over allegations that he failed to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) while attending an event recently.

“Alhamdulillah I gave my statement to the police from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm today over claims that I had violated the SOPs.

“Am quite relieved to finally be able to reveal what transpired, the situation behind the photograph, but let the authorities do their job without interference,” he said via Twitter today.

However, Annuar did not disclose the police station in which he recorded the statement.

Last Saturday, an image of Annuar having a meal while seated at a table with several other individuals, allegedly without observing physical distancing protocols, went viral.

It is understood that the police had called the event organiser as well to record his statement over the matter. — Bernama