Sarawak frontliners to get Covid-19 vaccination from Feb 27, says state health chief

Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zun Hing says anti-Covid-19 vaccination programme for frontliners to start from February 27, 2021. — Picture via Sarawak State Information department

KUCHING, Feb 15 — Sarawak will be starting the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme in just 12 more days on February 27, the state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said today.

He estimated the overall number of people receiving the first dose under phase one at 97,000 frontliners, including the healthcare workers, police, military and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department.

He said the vaccination centres for the programme will be at government hospitals and clinics throughout the state.

“We have over 40,000 vaccines for over 40,000 frontliners. These are the supplies which we are assured to receive by the end of March.

“After March, we should be getting more supplies for the first phase, but at the moment, we don’t have the confirmation yet,” he said in a press conference called by State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah.

Dr Chin said the second phase of the vaccination programme will involve people aged 60 years and above, and the third phase will be for those above the age 18.

He did not give a tentative date for the subsequent phases, saying only it will depend on the availability of the vaccination doses.