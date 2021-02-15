Meteorological department: Final phase of northeast monsoon season set to last until mid-March

The current hot weather is expected to subside in April. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The country is now in the final phase of northeast monsoon season, which is expected to continue until mid-March, with relatively low rainfall in Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the northern Peninsula.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said, however, it does not expect unusually hot weather conditions to occur this year.

“Low rainfall for a long period can cause quite hot weather, especially at night. The current hot weather is a common phenomenon from February to April every year.

“Thus far, the highest temperature for February is lower compared to last year. The highest temperature this month is 36.2 degrees Celsius while last year it was 37.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded at the Kuala Kangsar Meteorological Station in Perak,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the current hot weather experienced in most parts is expected to gradually subside beginning from mid-April.

“In the current hot weather condition, all parties are advised to take steps to reduce unnecessary water usage. The public is also advised to avoid open burning activities, cut down on outdoor activities and drink enough water,” he said.

He also advised the public to always be sensitive to weather changes as well as to get the latest weather information and warnings through the official website, the myCuaca application and MET Malaysia social media. — Bernama