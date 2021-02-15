Dominant Enterprise suspends Muar factory ops after workers tested positive for Covid-19

Dominant Enterprise said the workers tested positive for Covid-19 had since been placed on quarantine and separated from all other workers.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Dominant Enterprise Bhd has temporarily suspended its factory cum warehouse operations in Muar, Johor, after two workers tested positive for Covid-19 on February 11 during the screening exercise of all its employees there.

The manufacturer of wood panel products and furniture components said these workers had since been placed on quarantine and separated from all other workers.

“In our concerted efforts to combat, contain and prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus, we will suspend operations in Muar from February 12 to 25, 2021, subject to further directives from relevant authorities.

“Disinfection and sanitisation procedures will be carried out in our premises during this period. The company will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that our operations will resume with the well-being of employees being safeguarded at all times,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Dominant said the temporary suspension would have minimal impact on the group’s operations and financial performance for the financial year ending March 31, 2021. — Bernama