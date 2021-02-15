Bung: Umno Sabah aiming to contest in 14 seats in next general election

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar(centre) while chairing the meeting. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — Umno Sabah is targeting to contest in at least 14 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th General Election.

This does not include other Barisan Nasional component parties.

Umno Sabah chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that according to facts in the 14th General Election, Umno was given 14 parliamentary seats which are Kudat, Kota Belud, Sepanggar, Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tenom, Beluran, Libaran, Kinabantangan, Silam, Semporna and Kalabakan.

He said that the target is based on studies made by the party via its Umno Sabah Election Management Department or JUARA whereby its secretariat, chaired by Shahelmey Yahya and his committee, researched the strength of the people’s support for Umno at the respective seats demanded.

“The research will be carried out soon.

He also said that the results from the study will determine the seats where Umno will be contesting,” he said at a meeting with Juara Umno at the Umno Sabah building yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Umno Sabah Chairman, Datuk Yakub Khan, Juara Umno Sabah chairman cum Umno Secretary, Datuk Jafry Arifin and 15th General Election Director, Datuk Sri Salleh Tun Said. — Borneo Post Online