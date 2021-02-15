Annuar ready to cooperate with cops over non-compliance of SOP claims

Previously, an image showing Annuar having a meal with several other individuals seated at the same table during an event on Saturday had gone viral on social media. — Photo via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he is ready to cooperate with the police following claims that he did not comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Movement Control Order (MCO) during an event recently.

He also said that police must study all complaints to ensure that investigation is carried out in a transparent manner, adding that he understood that the event organiser had been called up by police to give a statement and to assist in the investigation into the incident.

“I have been contacted (by police) and I welcome it, no perception that there is a different set of SOP if it involves a minister.

“It (the investigation) must go on, there must not be double standards. If there is a complaint, it must be investigated to find out what actually happened,” he said when met by reporters after handing over aid in Chow Kit here today.

He also urged the public to leave the matter to the authorities and to stop speculating.

Earlier, Annuar visited the home of trader Saniah Taib, 55, who has to support her 22-year-old disabled daughter, to hand over some essential items.

Saniah gained the attention of netizens following news of her having to take her daughter with her everywhere around Chow Kit and Jalan Tuanku Abdul to sell toys for a living.

Annuar said the ministry would immediately help Saniah get a more comfortable accommodation. — Bernama