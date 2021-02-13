Non-Muslim houses of worship allowed to operate during MCO

A general view of St John’s cathedral in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Non-Muslim Houses of Worship (RIBI) are now allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective Feb 12 until 18, said the Ministry of National Unity (KPN).

In a statement today, KPN said the decision was made during the National Security Council (MKN) Special Meeting On Covid-19 Management chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

It said the government had agreed on the opening of RIBI during the MCO subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOP), namely, the number of worshippers present not to exceed 30 at any one time.

And, RIBI must conduct sanitation work for 30 minutes before and after the religious activities or prayers.

In addition, SOP also included the usage of the MySejahtera application for recording purposes in areas with good internet access.

‘’An exemption of the MySejahtera code scan is given to worshippers who are 60-year-old and above and those without a smart phone,’’ it said.

According to the statement, the prayer schedules for Buddhist temples, Tao temples, Wat and churches started at 6 am until 2 pm.

For Hindu temples, the first session is from 6 am to 10 am and the second session is from 5 pm to 9 pm while Gurdwara commences at 6 am until 9 am, it said.

‘’The uses of the SOP (for the RIBI) were approved by the National Security Council,’’ it said.

KPN advises all worshippers nationwide to comply with the SOP which were effective during the period (Feb 12 to 18). — Bernama