Health Ministry: 3,499 new Covid-19 cases today, five deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Health Ministry today recorded 3,499 new Covid-19 cases, with Selangor reporting the highest number of cases at 1,345.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said that five new deaths were also registered bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 958.

He said only one of the new Covid-19 cases today was imported, while the rest came from local transmissions.

“Currently we have 263 Covid-19 patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 118 of them needing ventilators,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that after Selangor, Johor comes in second with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, at 802, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 511 new cases.

He said today’s death involved two cases in Selangor as well as one case each in Sabah, Johor, and Terengganu respectively.

“The youngest death today was a 20-year-old male with a history of Lymphoma, who died at Hospital Sungai Buloh, and the oldest was a 68-year-old man from Johor who has a history of chronic kidney disease and high-blood pressure.

“He died at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor,” he said.

Meanwhile Dr Noor Hisham added that 10 new clusters were also discovered today, nine involving workplaces and one involving a high risk group.

“The clusters are in Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

He added that 11 existing clusters ended today, they are the Bukit Bakar cluster, Jalan Timah cluster, Seragam Chepa cluster, Restoran Putra cluster, Tapak Bina Jalan Desa cluster, Pekeliling cluster, Jalan Chu cluster, Tapak Bina Laut cluster, Tapak Bina Matahari cluster, Pagar Bentong cluster and Jalan Sembrong cluster.

This brings the number of active clusters in Malaysia to 483.