Policeman under investigation for texting woman after taking her phone number at MCO roadblock

Police man a roadblock along the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang January 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A woman had taken to Twitter to complain about a police officer who stopped her at a roadblock set up as part of the movement control order (MCO), took down her details including her phone number and later texted her asking if they could be friends.

The woman posted on her Twitter handle @nnadzifah a screenshot of the WhatsApp message the police sent to her after she was stopped at an unspecified roadblock when she was on the way to buy some groceries.

In the tweet she said the policeman stopped her and asked her where she was going to which she said she was going shopping.

The police then told her to stop at the roadside, jotted down all her information including her identification number, phone number and details of her licence.

A few minutes later at 3.40pm she gets a message from the policeman asking her if she had finished her shopping while identifying as the police officer who just stopped her at the roadblock.

When she asked if there was an issue the officer replied with “Noting la. Can I get to know you?”

She tweeted this incident yesterday at 11.20pm according to the time stamp on the Twitter post.

Meanwhile the police have responded to her tweet about an hour ago asking her to provide details of the incident so they can conduct further investigations.