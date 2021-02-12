Muhyiddin: Malaysia can rise to overcome Covid-19 challenges

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a message in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration in Kuala Lumpur, February 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Covid-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the government and people, but Malaysia has the capacity to rise again, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

In a brief message in conjunction with the Chinese New Year open house hosted virtually by Gerakan today, the prime minister said he was confident this can be achieved through hard work by the country’s leadership and cooperation given by the people.

“I believe that the arrival of the New Year will further strengthen the commitment of the people, especially the Chinese community to work harder to achieve success or victory in whatever challenges they go through,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The prime minister’s wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman also participated in the celebration.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin noted that many Gerakan leaders, involving its central committee members, women and youth wings led by party president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau, and top Perikatan Nasional leaders from PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), participated in the event.

Muhyiddin also thanked Gerakan for inviting him to be part of the event, which he described as very meaningful despite it being celebrated virtually to adapt to new norms at a time the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister and his wife also joined the other guests in tossing the ‘yee sang’, a traditional dish synonymous with the Chinese community during the Lunar New Year.

“Gong Xi Fa Cai, Xin Nian Kuai Le and Happy Chinese New Year,” Muhyiddin said. — Bernama