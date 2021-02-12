MMEA detains Vietnamese fishermen in Terrenganu waters

Terengganu MMEA director Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the boat was detained at 65 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu by the KM Tegas vessel that was patrolling the area under the Op Kuda Laut at about 10am. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 12 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Terengganu has detained a Vietnamese fishing boat for encroaching the country’s waters yesterday.

Terengganu MMEA director Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the boat was detained at 65 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu by the KM Tegas vessel that was patrolling the area under the Op Kuda Laut at about 10am.

“Checks conducted on the boat found seven crew members including the skipper, aged 28 to 45, believed to be Vietnamese, with no identity document,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Suffi said the boat, catch, fishing equipment and diesel, all totalling RM1 million, were seized during the operation. The fishermen and the boat have been taken to the Terengganu Maritime jetty for further investigation.

“The arrest is to curb the spread of Covid-19 which may come from foreign fishermen who intrude the country’s waters,” he said.

Muhammad Suffi added that the MMEA would remain committed in carrying out their duties despite facing unpredictable weather conditions especially during the northeast monsoon transition phase.

He also urged members of the community, especially local fishermen, to report any suspicious activities in the country's waters by contacting the MERS 999 hotline or the Terengganu State Maritime Operations Centre at 09-6224357. ― Bernama