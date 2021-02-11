Selangor Sultan reminds public to heed Health Ministry’s advice in Chinese New Year message

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin extended Chinese New Year greetings to Malaysians today. — Picture via Facebook

SHAH ALAM, Feb 11 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has reminded the people to heed the Ministry of Health’s advice in celebrating Chinese New Year under the movement control order (MCO).

Istana Alam Shah, in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, said the Ruler expects Malaysians to be calm but watchful as the country implement measures to keep everybody safe and healthy.

“His Royal Highness reminds the people to stay away from crowds and confined spaces, as well as to maintain safe distancing when in conversation with guests.

“Sultan Sharafuddin also wants all of us to also remember those making personal sacrifices to keep our nation safe during Covid-19 pandemic, especially the frontliners including law enforcement personnel, hospital staff, cleaners and many others,” said the statement.

In the statement, Sultan Sharafuddin, as well as Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also extended their Chinese New Year greeting to all those celebrating and wished for a better life for the people and greater prosperity for the country.

“Chinese New Year is a time when families bond together and strengthen their ties. A wonderful tradition passed from generation to generation helping to remind our young of the importance of family

“In that spirit, Their Majesties wish the people and their families health, safety, success and happiness in this Chinese New Year. May wealth and prosperity come your way,” it added. — Bernama