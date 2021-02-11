Police to detain two at MAEPS quarantine centre after brawl over handphone thefts

In a statement today, Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said that the case is being investigated under Section 308 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Police will arrest two men after a brawl among Covid-19 patients at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) temporary treatment facility in Serdang over handphone thefts.

Videos of the chaos in MAEPS made their way into social media today, with those sharing the clips claiming that the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) was forced to step in to restore order in the facility after the fight began.

In a statement today, Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said that the case is being investigated under Section 308 of the Penal Code.

He said that a report was lodged by a medical officer on duty at the facility, who activated the orange code after the fight erupted yesterday at about 10.30pm.

“The complainant was informed that there were two patients who were detained, suspected of stealing four handphones of other patients.

“The complainant conducted an interview among patients and found that several handphones of patients were stolen. The patients had then detained two men who are also patents in the said facility on suspicion of stealing other patients' handphones.

“The suspects were then moved to the DG hall for safety reasons. The complainant had also seized four handphones, suspected to have been stolen by the suspects,” he said.

Wan Kamarul said that one suspect was in his 20's and the other, 40's.

The younger suspect is due to be released from quarantine at MAEPS tomorrow, while the older suspect is scheduled to be released today.

Wan Kamarul said that police have already noted both the suspects' details, but are yet to arrest them to allow the duo to finish their quarantine and be cleared from the virus infection before detaining and initiating the lawful processes on them.