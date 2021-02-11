Ministries need to propose suitable SOPs for sectors yet to reopen, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the proposed SOP would then be referred to the National Security Council (MKN) Technical Committee for scrutiny and to the MKN special meeting for approval. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The suitable standard operating procedures for the economic sectors which have yet to be allowed to reopen should be proposed by the relevant ministries, according to Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the proposed SOP would then be referred to the National Security Council (MKN) Technical Committee for scrutiny and to the MKN special meeting for approval.

“The MKN special meeting will involve most of the Cabinet ministers, Mentri Besar and Chief Minister with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the chairman.

“All decisions (on the SOP for sectors or industries yet to be allowed to reopen) are made based on the outcome of the special meeting,” he told the daily press conference on the movement control order (MCO) here today.

He said the instruction to all ministries to submit their proposal on the SOP for their industries was decided in the MKN special meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also wished Happy Chinese New Year to those celebrating and reminded them to continue complying with the SOP.

“Just like the previous festive seasons, the police will strictly monitor SOP compliance among the public, including in residential areas. So, please comply with the SOP to avoid legal action.

“Complying with the SOP is not just to avoid being issued a summons, but to ensure the safety of ourselves, our families and our communities,” he said. — Bernama