In CNY message, Sarawak governor reminds public not to violate Covid-19 SOPs

KUCHING, Feb 11 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today reminded Sarawakians to do their part to keep themselves safe from the deadly Covid-19 virus which has claimed many lives in the state and country.

In his Chinese New Year message, he said the state government has taken the necessary steps to curb the widespread virus in Sarawak, with most cases reported in Sibu, Kanowit, Miri and Kuching.

“The people must remain vigilant and adhere strictly to the standard operating procedure (SOPs), maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly and avoiding crowded places,” he said, adding that the safest thing to do now is to stay home.

He also praised the people for their spirit of nationalism, which has enabled them to cooperate and work among themselves in serving the interests of the state and country.

“This new trend has become the basis to strengthen the unity and solidarity of the people without us realising that we, the people of Sarawak, are moving closer together to become more united and meaningful members of the Malaysian society.

“For this reason, even though we are celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, I do not only speak to the Chinese but all the people comprising about 30 ethnic groups, who all share the joy of the celebration,” Taib said.

He said this truly manifests the fact that the people in the last 50 years have learn to have mutual respect for each other and share the common desire to live in peace and harmony.

“Therefore, Sarawak has rightly earned a reputation as a peaceful state where people live in unity and harmony in spite of differences in ethnicity and religion.

“The State has truly embraced cultural diversity, unity and harmony, which has enabled the people to focus their time and energy towards development,” Taib said.