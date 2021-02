Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Ministry of Health today (MoH) today reported 3,384 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said this brings the total active cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia to 55,570 and the death toll to 936.

He said there were 3,774 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 202,269.

