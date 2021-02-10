Youth claims trial to raping teen in Miri lockup, released on bail

According to the facts of the case, Zuraini raped the minor in the toilet of a lockup cell at the police station at around 4am on Jan 9 this year.

MIRI, Feb 10 — A 19-year-old man from Kampung Lereng Bukit here claimed trial yesterday to a charge of raping an underage girl at the Miri Central Police Station lockup last month.

Special Court Judge Jason Juga fixed March 10 for pre-trial case management and allowed Zuraini Razzi Raini to be released on bail of RM15,000 with two local sureties.

The judge also ordered the accused to report himself at Miri Central Police Station once every two weeks pending the pre-trial hearing.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

DPPs Musli Abdul Hamid, Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, Danial Ilham and Rishan Kumar Ragandaran appeared for the prosecution while counsels Ranbir Singh Sangha and Gurvir Singh Sandhu represented the accused.

Meanwhile, the case was recalled a few minutes after the hearing ended yesterday when Ranbir told the court that Zuraini had been beaten while in custody.

Ranbir then asked the court to allow the accused to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Musli said while the prosecution had no objection in allowing the accused to be given treatment, the accused should lodge a police report on the alleged beating incident and name those who were involved.

Keeping a watching brief at the court yesterday were the victim’s lawyers, Senator Alan Ling and Lawrence Low. — Borneo Post