Prasarana: Rapid KL train services to operate until 11pm from tomorrow

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today said during the period, the trains would run on a frequency of 15 minutes during non-peak hours. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Rapid KL train services will operate from 6am to 11pm beginning tomorrow following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until February 18.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today said during the period, the trains would run on a frequency of 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

It said the frequency of services during peak hours remains unchanged.

“The change involves the Kelana Jaya and Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT Lines, Kajang MRT Line and KL Monorail Line.

“All users are advised to plan their journey,” the statement said.

Passengers are reminded to always comply with standard operating procedures set including wearing a face mask properly at all times, cleaning the hands with sanitiser and to register themselves via the MySejahtera application or in the log book before entering the trains. — Bernama