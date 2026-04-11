SEPANG, April 11 — The safety of Malaysian Haj pilgrims and personnel remains a top priority for the government, particularly in facing any potential risks arising from geopolitical developments in West Asia, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has established a special committee to monitor current developments and coordinate immediate action in the event of any emergency involving pilgrims.

He added that the preparedness measures also include the implementation of comprehensive scenario planning that has been arranged in advance to address various possibilities throughout the Haj season.

“TH has already set up a special committee and we are monitoring the situation from time to time. TH has comprehensive scenario planning,” he told the media after the send-off ceremony for the Haj personnel team here today.

Zulkifli said the government is confident in the capability and experience of TH’s machinery in managing Haj operations, and is able to ensure the welfare of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims is protected at all times, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

“Nevertheless, we are confident that with the full strength of our machinery and TH’s capabilities, insya-Allah, we will be able to care for and face any challenges that may arise. We pray that everything will proceed smoothly,” he said.

The Haj operations for 1447H/2026 will involve 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims, with the first flight scheduled to depart on April 18 and the last on May 20.

Wukuf Day, the peak of the Haj pilgrimage, is expected to fall on May 26. — Bernama