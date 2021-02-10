Perak exco: Development at Kinta Geopark minimal and undertaken with due care

The Kinta Valley geopark is the second national geopark after the Langkawi’s Unesco Global Geopark in Kedah. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, Feb 10 — Development projects at 18 geosite locations in the Kinta Valley have been minimal and carried out with due care, said state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi.

She said the signboards for directions, the landmarks and information had been duly installed at the geosite locations to prevent these sites from becoming an eyesore due to extreme development.

She said the safety aspect was also an important element and stressed upon by the state government in carrying out projects so that visitors to the geopark would feel safe.

“The Kinta Valley Geopark is different from the other geoparks as it is located in a developing city while the others are in nature areas that are far away from the development zones.

“Hence, it is a challenge for the Perak state government to preserve a product based on a natural environment right in a city with many economic activities going on,” she said during a virtual news conference today.

“The Kinta Valley Geopark is a new and unique tourism product involving an area of 1,952 hectares in the Kinta and Kampar districts, and with 18 geosite locations recognised by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia.

“The declaration of the area as the Kinta Valley Geopark in October, 2018 has opened up opportunities for the state to add value to its existing tourism products so as to attract more tourists.

“However, there are no quarrying activities at all the 18 geosite locations and these will continue to be protected as tourist attractions,” she added.

Among the geosite locations are Gunung Panjang in Tambun, Gunung Datok, Gunung Rapat and part of the geosites such as the Kek Lok Tong and Sam Poh Tong Caves, Lata Ulu Chepor, Gunung Kanthan, Gunung Lang, Ulu Kinta Recreational Forest, Gunung Tasek and Lubuk Timah Hot Spring.

The others are the Naga Mas Cave, Sungai Chelik Waterfall, Chegar Papan Rapids, Kandu Cave, Tempurung Cave, Sungai Kampar Rapids, Sungai Salu Waterfall, Batu Berangkai Waterfall and Gunung Korbu.

The media had previously reported that the over 370-metre high Gunung Lanno, which is more than 330 million years old would disappear from the Perak state map due to quarrying activities in the Simpang Pulai area, Ipoh.

This biggest mountain in the Kinta Valley with over 30 beautiful and unique limestone caves is increasingly being destroyed with over 20 quarries operating in that zone. — Bernama