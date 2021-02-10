Music recording licensing group to sue Karyawan, chairman Freddie Fernandez for defamation

A complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has also been made, accusing Karyawan and Datuk Freddie Fernandez of knowingly misusing the internet to create and transmit false comments and communication with the intent to harass PPM. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Public Performance Malaysia (PPM) today said it is initiating legal action against Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia (Karyawan) and its chairman Datuk Freddie Fernandez, allegedly for making defamatory statements against it.

PPM chairman Rosmin Hashim said the group filed a statement of claim on Karyawan and Fernandez last January 12.

“It is extremely disappointing that Karyawan and Freddie Fernandez have repeatedly and deliberately made and caused the publishing of a series of wrongful facts, articles and or statements, knowing such statements to be untrue and likely to tarnish PPM’s reputation as an authorised Licensing Body for its recording company members.

“It is regrettable that despite PPM’s efforts to set the record straight through counter-press statements, Fernandez and Karyawan have persisted in defaming PPM, leaving us with no choice but to commence legal proceedings for defamation,” said Rosmin in a statement.

Rosmin was referring to statements in both print and on the internet made by Karyawan and its chairman about PPM last October 3, 6, and 26.

He added that the allegedly defamatory statements persisted despite PPM’s bid to correct the purported misinformation and request for a public apology to Karyawan and Fernandez, as made in a letter of claim dated November 12, 2020.

“Karyawan and Freddie’s statements have caused a disruption to our licensing activities making it more difficult for us to collect license fees for our members,” Rosmin added.

Both Karyawan and Fernandez have not responded to the demands.

Rosmin said it has lodged a police report against Karyawan and Fernandez for criminal defamation.

A complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has also been made, accusing Karyawan and Fernandez of knowingly misusing the internet to create and transmit false comments and communication with the intent to harass PPM.